The emergence of Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole SAN, last week Thursday as the incoming Vice Chancellor of the Better by Far University, University of ilorin did not come as a surprise to many stakeholders.

Tenure of the outgoing Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Sulyman Abdulkareem Age would come to an end on October 15, this year after five years, of single term in office.

Preparatory to the announcement, Chairman of the governing council of the University, Mallam Abidu Rafindad Yazdi said Professor Egbewole emerged as the 11th Vice chancellor after a rigorous exercise among other contending candidates.

His words “In accordance with the laws of this University, the University of Ilorin Act CAP U7 Laws of the federation of Nigeria, the tenure of the current vice chancellor is due to lapse on the 15th October,2022, the council of the University began the process of appointing a new vice chancellor as far back as March 2022”.

Yazid stated that, “We advertised nationwide for applicants and also through our website.

“We eventually received some twenty-nine applications from this efforts and even before the returns were in, however, we mounted a special search process by which we reached out to no less than fifty-six people in universities and other institutions both at home and abroad.

“When the applications were received, the council constituted a selection board to assess and shortlist suitable candidates.

“In the end, we shortlisted thirteen candiates who fulfilled our advertisement and other conditions. We interacted with them and processed their applications over a period of four days.

“We checked and double checked their credentials, we closely questioned and probed each of them to make sure that they would support and fulfill the vision and mission of the university.

“We specifically looked for candidates who would support and be sympathetic to the needs of our students, who would interface and work smoothly with other faculty members, who would be mindful of the needs and aspirations of our host community as well as the candidates who in our opinion would be truly concerned about the progress of the University and our responsibility to our Nation”.

He however added that, “I am glad to inform you that the council has after rigorous selection procedures, approved the appointment of Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole(SAN) as the 12th vice chancellor of University of Ilorin”.

For Prof Egbewole, a Professor of Jurisprudence and International Law who has served in the University, meritoriously in various capacities for over two and a half decades without going on leave, he obviously know the university like the palm of his hands.

Hence his appointment can best be described as a Round Peg in a Round Hole,in other words that the Professor of Law is well kitted to move the university forward.

For instance, the Unilorin VC designate has served in various capacities in the university ranging from being a Senior lecturer, Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities of the institution, Director of General Studies and member of Governing council of the University among others.

It was also not a surprise therefore when solidarity and congratulatory messages started pouring in from the stakeholders over his well deserved appointment.

The Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressives Union(IEDPU), the umbrella union of Ilorin indigenes both at home and abroad and Union leaders of the university like Academic Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), and the National Association of AcademicTechnicians (NAATS), as well as other stakeholders of the University expressed solidarity of the appointment of the VC-Designate.

The IEDPU in a statement issued in Ilorin signed by its national President, Alhaji Aliyu Otta Uthman urged Indigenes of the town to cooperate with the incoming vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin in order to sustain and improve upon the giant strides recorded by the university.

They however said that, the emergence of Prof. Egbewole was ordained by almighty Allah and that the union also believed that his appointment was God ordained.

He added that, “since the development was made public by the Chairman of the Governing Council of the University, Mallam Abidu Rafindadi Yazidu, the union had been inundated with calls from concerned stakeholders considering the fact that quite a number of indigenes of Ilorin Emirate contested for the same position.

“Though, the union had anticipated the emergence of one of the candidates from Ilorin Emirate as the next Chief Executive of the University considering their exceptional academic, professional and administrative qualifications and competencies as well as untainted integrity but since it has happened otherwise, we believe that the development was the wish of Allah who we worship and ask for help”.

Alhaji Uthman insisted that the people of Ilorin emirate, as Muslims, must consistently demonstrate their convictions that nothing happens without the desire of Allah and that “it is only He who gives and takes dominion”.

While appreciating the fact that the University of Ilorin remains the biggest investment of the Federal Government in Ilorin Emirate and the entire Kwara State, the IEDPU President opined that “those of us who are hosts of the institution cannot and must not behave in a manner that would put our piety, learning and exposure to question simply because of the outcome of the selection process of the new Vice Chancellor “.

Alhaji Uthman, who is an alumnus of the University, also commended the characteristic maturity and humility displayed by the leadership and members of Ilorin Emirate Staff Association, University of Ilorin, which had issued a very comforting statement on the development, as well as the spirit of Allah-know- best and dignifying dispositions of our compatriots who contested for the position.

The IEDPU President therefore appealed to the incoming vice chancellor to see all those who contested against him as brothers and friends and who he must stimulate with fraternity in orderto ensure their fruitful participations in his administration

For his part, the Chairman of the ASUU, Prof. Salihu Moyosore Ajao in his congratulatory statement issued in Ilorin lauded the appointment of Prof.Egbewole as the incoming vice chancellor of the University, saying that the union is ready to work with him as the tasks ahead were huge and challenging.

The ASUU Chairman urged Prof. Egbewole to be magnanimous in victory by reaching out to all those who contested against him in order to benefit from their visions so that the University would remain better by far among its peers.

Also, the Chairman of the institution’s chapter of the NAAT, Comrade Femi Awolola, described the incoming vice chancellor as a fellow comrade and friend.

Comrade Awolola expressed the hope that Prof. Egbewole would lead the university to the next level of progress and development as he equally expressed the desire of NAAT to cooperate fully with the Professor of Jurisprudence and International Law to enable him succeed.

Similarly, the Chairman of the institution’s Chapter of SSANU, Comrade Naheem Falowo, implored stakeholders of the University to see the emergence of Prof. Egbewole as God’s wish and should therefore work with him.

Comrade Falowo added that the new Vice Chancellor needed to hit the ground running immediately as the tasks before him were enormous, saying that he must begin to work towards ensuring that the reputation of the University is boosted.

He also charged the incoming vice chancellor to brace up to fight the challenge of insecurity posed by the activities of vandals, herdsmen and other unwanted categories of individuals who are finding the campus of the University attractive for their nefarious activities, saying that he must make a difference as the expectations on him were very high.

The Chairman of NASU, University of Ilorin chapter, Comrade Ibrahim Suberu, also described the emergence of Prof. Egbewole as a welcome development in view of his experience in university management.

He urged the incoming Vice Chancellor to priotise the welfare and development of the University.

However, most of the students of the institution who spoke with journalists in Ilorin on the appointment of Prof Egbewole as new vice chancellor of the institution also lauded the appointment.

They said that, the new vice chancellor should make welfare of the lecturers and students major priorities so as to bring peace and harmony to the institution.

The students said that, the new vice chancellor should commence immediate withdraw of the institution from the national body of the ASUU so as to return the old glory of stable academic progress of the institution.

They further urged the incoming Vice chancellor to address the issue of transportation system in the university adding that, the problem being encountered by the students living off campus should be addressed by making enough transportation system available so as to boost their academic excellence.

In his reaction to the appointment in a statement issued in Ilorin,by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun the statement quoted the Vice Chancellor Designate, Prof. Egbewole as saying that “the University of Ilorin is greater than all of us and we want to extend our hands of fellowship to all our colleagues who also applied for this post and appeal that they should join hands with us to do this work collectively and in an all inclusive manner”.

Professor Egbewole SAN, commended the University Governing Council “for conducting a very thorough and painstaking exercise” that culminated in his appointment.

He also assured the Council and the University community “that this appointment is for all of us as we will continue to put the University first in all our undertakings”.

He therefore appealed for the unflinching support of all Unilorites “in the discharge of the onerous tasks ahead”.

Prof. Egbewole said, “Our students are our pride and we will continue to run a student-friendly regime with emphasis on improved work ethics and zero tolerance for corruption in all its ramifications.

“We give kudos to the workers of this great University for their untiring efforts in ensuring that our system continues to run in spite of the challenges.

“We will continue to give premium to the training and re-training of the workforce while the welfare of the workers will be given priority.

“Our efforts at improving the quality of research will lead to a few innovations in that regard and we implore the concerned staff to see us as partners in progress with a view to ensuring enhanced capacity and improved delivery.

“We want to appreciate the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, and pray for a peaceful transition to move our University to the next level”.

Also ,the Ooni of Ife, HRM Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11 the monarch from Ile-Ife, in Osun state, where the VC designate hails, also felicitated with him, even as the whole community has been in frenzy over the appointment.

Ooni Ogunwusi expressed his felicitations via a statement by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare , describing the appointment as well deserved.

“Your latest status is a true reflection of your decades of investment in the growth of Nigeria’s Education sector through the University of Ilorin. I am so proud and I cannot but congratulate you very warmly.

“Going further, I want you to sustain the virtues upon which you became the latest VC in Nigeria and also step it up now that you have a bigger platform to impact lives and help develop our dear country’s educational sector.” The Ooni admonished.

It’s indeed a new dawn in the Better by Far University as the stakeholders earnestly await Professor Egbewole to take over the reign of affairs and hit the ground running.

