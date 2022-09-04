By Ezra Ukanwa

The Vice Chancellor, Crown University International Chartered Inc., and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, Laureate Professor Sir Bashiru Aremu, has decorated Sir George Gonzalez as distinguished professor and Member of Official International Representative of Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. in the United States of America.

He, however, included him as one of the Top Distinguished Professors in Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. which is a globally recognized research university

Aremu, who made this disclosure in a statement in Abuja, said: “he deserves this Global Golden Muffler that he decorated on behalf Crown University Intl Chartered Inc. as a Distinguished Professor. Holder of Post Doctorate Degree of Doctor of Science and Member of Official International Representative of Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. in the United States of America.

A synopsis of some of his achievement and credential of Distinguished Professor Sir George Gonzalez as stated below:

“EDUCATION • Bachelor of Arts in Spanish, 5/82 College of Santa Fe, New Mexico • Bachelor of College Studies, 5/81 College of Santa Fe, New Mexico • Master of Theological Studies, 5/9/87 Saint Meinrad School of Theology, St. Meinrad, Indiana • Master of Arts in Counseling & Religion, 1990 Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia • Ph.D. in Psychology,5/2005 Alpine University, Switzerland (WECS EVALUATED/AUDITED AS U.S.A. REGIONAL ACCREDITED DEGREE)

” • Master of Arts in English, 9/12/2019 City University, Cambodia, (WECS EVALUATED/SUDITED AS U.S.A. REGIONAL ACCREDITED DEGREE) Ph.D. and Post Doctorate Degree of Doctor of Science both from Crown University Intl Chartered Inc. and also Evaluated as Regional Accredited Degree in United States of America apart his various LICENSURES & CERTIFICATIONS

“Certified Clinical Criminal Justice Specialist, By: National Association of Forensic Counselors • Master Addiction Counselor, By: National Association of Forensic Counselors • Certified Psychiatric Rehabilitation Practitioner, By: The Psychiatrist Rehabilitation Association • License Marriage and Family Therapist- Supervisor – State of Texas • Certified Addiction Specialist-American Academy of Health Care Providers

“SOUTH TEXAS COLLEGE 3 Weslaco, Texas 1999-2014 Responsibilities: • Teach Psychology , College Success, and English Accomplishments: For students to graduate with this courses in there major they choose. TEXAS STATE TECHNICAL COLLEGE Harlingen, Texas 2011-Present Responsibilities: • Teach Psychology and English Accomplishments: For students to graduate with these courses in there major they choose Wayland Baptist University (TSTC University Center) Harlingen, Texas 2014-Present Responsibilities:

” • To Teach undergraduate students Research English, Introduction to Counseling, Ethics Counseling , Addictions Counseling, Pastoral Counseling & Marriage, Family, Old Testament and New Testament Accomplishments: For students to graduate with these courses in there major they choose UNIVERSTY OF TEXAS IN BROWNSVILLE-NOW- UTRGV 2014-2016 (SUMMER).”

