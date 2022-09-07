.

By Fortune Eromosele

UNESCO Laureate, Prof Sir B. Aremu has on Thursday decorated Dr Fatai Adebayo Lasisi with Five Stars Global Golden Medals and other Awards of the ICWLS.

Aremu in a statement in Abuja, said Dr Fatai Adebayo Lasisi is the Current Bursar of the Federal College of Education Iwo, Osun State, Nigeria who doubles as Senior Chartered Accountant of Nigeria was honoured as “Salute the Notable and Top Distinguished Bursar of the 21st Century” and Fellowship Award with Five Stars Global Golden Awards by the International Chartered World Learned Society.

The statement read in part: “One of the most senior Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and current Bursar of Federal College of Education Iwo, Osun State, Nigeria has also been conferred with the Life Fellowship of the Society (in the field of Accounting ), according to a letter addressed to Dr Fatai Adebayo Lasisi by Prof. Dr (Sir) S. R. Boselin Prabhu on behalf of the Society and while conferring the awards on Dr Fatai Adebayo Lasisi, the current Bursar of Federal College of Education Iwo, Osun State, recently, the World Grand President of the Society.”

Aremu noted that the recognitions were based on Lasisi ’s immense contributions to the global knowledge industry through higher education and other activities as well .

According to the statement, the insignia of the awards included certificates, a muffler, a Global Golden medal, a global golden frame of five stars and other instruments of the society which were presented in recognition of “the avocation, enthusiasm and reputation” of the honouree.

While congratulating Dr Fatai Adebayo Lasisi on behalf of the World Grand Board of Directors, ICWLS, including Prof. Sir Sarfraz Lloyd of Oceania, Prof. Sir Abhiram Kukshreshtha of Asia, Prof. Sir M. Howard Pilley of Europe and Prof. Sir Luis Emilio Abad of the Americas, Aremu urged the recipient not to relent in his efforts of adding value to humanity.

According to Prof. Sir Aremu, who is also the Vice Chancellor Crown University Int’l Chartered Inc., in USA, Santa Cruz, Argentina with official partners constituent campuses worldwide and online operation, Dr Fatai Adebayo Lasisi is a shining example of diligence, excellence and competence from whom the present and future generations will continue to draw inspiration.

While responding to the presentation of the awards, Dr Fatai Adebayo Lasisi appreciated the World Grand President and the ICWLS Board of Directors for deeming him worthy of the honour.

He stressed that he considered the honour and dedicated it to Federal College of Education Iwo, Nigeria which he is privileged to serve as pioneer Bursar of College.

He also expressed willingness to leverage the membership of the consortium in achieving the tripartite mandate of his college viz teaching, research and community service.

