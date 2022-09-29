.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The absence of defence counsel has on Thursday stalled the arraignment of Chinese National, Geng Quangrong his ex-Nigerian lover, Ummukulsum Buhari before a Kano State High Court.

Quangrong, was charged to court by the Kano State government on one count charge bothering on culpable homicide contrary to section 221 of the penal code.

When the case resumed on Thursday for arraignment, Quarong sought for an adjournment to enable him to contact his counsel to represent him.

The prosecution counsel and Kano State Attorney General, Barrister Musa Abdullahi Lawan didn’t raise any objection to the defendant’s prayer to adjourn the matter.

“Obviously this case will not go on today without a counsel, standing for the defendant. It is capital in nature. In the circumstances, we apply for a short adjournment to enable the defendant to get a lawyer,” Bar. Lawan prayed.

The presiding judge, Sanusi Ado Ma’aji however adjourned the case till 4th October 2022 for the arraignment of Chinese National, Quangrong.

Recall that, Quanrong, 47-year-old, of Nassarawa GRA Quarters Kano, a Chinese National, was said to have gone to the residence of Ummukulsum Buhari, 22-year-old, on Friday night and attacked her with a sharp knife inflicting deep cut on her neck and some other parts of her body, which led to her death.

