Pic- The Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

As part of the activities lined up for this year’s Ulefunta festival, in Akure, the Ondo state capital, 30 indigent students would benefit from the Akure Heritage Intervention Scheme.

The beneficiaries are drawn from Akure South, Akure North and lfedore LGAS.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the chairman of the festivals Central Planning Committee, Olu Adekunle Ajanaku, said that the festival, is not in any way idolatry but a period of traditional prayers to God for bountiful harvests, ushering in of new planting season and the towns traditional new year.

Ajanaku, noted that the festival has been invigorated not only to add tourism value, but people friendly programs/ initiatives that would outlive it every year.

Consequently, the chairman,said that the traditional ruler of the town, the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has approved the creation of the Akure Heritage Intervention Scheme.

The intervention Scheme according to him, has introduced a scholarship scheme to assist indigent students across three council areas.

It also include, apprehentiship and entrepreneurship programmes for the vulnerable and unemployed youths in Akure kingdom in partnership with the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA.

Ajanaku added that the intervention Scheme would equally cover health support outreach during and after the festival and the upgrading of some structures within the Deji’s palace.

The annual lecture entitled” Curbing Electoral Violence and Associated Crimes: Roles of traditional institution in Perspective” would be delivered by a Retired Director of DSS, Sir Mike Ejiofor, under the chairmanship of the former military governor of the state, Major General Ekundayo Opaleye, on October 6.

Other programmes include a novelty football matches at the Akure Sports Stadium featuring the Plus in Akure South and North vs Akure council of chiefs and others on September 30.

The chairman added that the climax of the festival would be the homage and parade event at the MKO Abiola Democracy Park which will be preceded with conferment of chieftaincy title’s on eminent Nigerians on October 8.

This year’s Ulefunta festival, according to Ajanaku, would be rounded up on October, 9 with a church thanksgiving service at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral in Akure.

