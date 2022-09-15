THE United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has inaugurated an interim National Working Committee, NWC, of the party in the UK.

The interim NWC committee comprises 17 members with Mr Tunde Doherty as the chairman.

Doherty was the erstwhile deputy chairman of APC UK and had over the years, served in several capacities of the party both in Nigeria and UK.

He was part of the planning committee of the APC National Primary Special convention that produced the Presidential Candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

Also, Messrs Momoh Obaro and Tunde Ajisola were appointed as General Secretary and as Publicity Secretary respectively.

Speaking after the inauguration, Mr Doherty said the APC UK will also hold an interactive session with all its members in the UK and other support Groups, including Tinubu/Shettima Support Groups towards the 2023 general elections.

He said: “The interactive session will hold on Saturday 17th September,at Methodist Church No 54, Camberwell Road, Walworth, SE5 0EW.

“As Campaign for the 2023 general elections in Nigeria is underway, our intention as the UK Chapter of the APC is to gather all members of our group and other support groups operating in the diaspora and based in the UK to meet minds in a interactive session in order to strategize and chart a new course towards achieving our aims in the coming elections.”

