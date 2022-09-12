By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State on Media, Reverend Richard Peters has urged critics of the current administration to desist from spreading falsehood about efforts, policies and programmes.

Revd. Peters spoke yesterday in Uyo while responding to allegations on a private radio station phone in programme athat the current administration owes backlog of gratuities, pensions and even salaries.

He explained that the Governor Udom led administration has been consistent in the payment of Salaries and pensions, adding that many people were ignorant of the fact that government has been paying gratuities in batches from 2012 without making noise about it.

His words: “Are you aware that governor Udom Emmanuel upon assumption of office cleared 10 years backlog of gratuity, beginning from 2001 to 2011?. And Akwa Ibom retirees from 2012 are been their gratuity in batches.

” And it is on record that Akwa Ibom State doesn’t owe salaries or pension, as workers and pensioners are paid as at when due. So

I think that some people have done disservice to this State by going on air to spread falshood on this issue.

“It is also on record that the governor recently approved billions of naira to clear backlog of gratuities, so what some people are spreading are lies against the government. But I maybe forced to believe that this programme is politically sponsored to malign the reputation of this government.

“We must desist from spreading falsehood and sponsoring blackmails against government. I know this is election season, but people should concentrate on marketing their candidates instead of trying to de-market a leader that has recorded enviable and remarkable achievements.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel is one man that has really shown capacity and passion for service without making noise. He deserves some commendation”

Reverend Peters who disclosed that all retirees cleared for pension have their names pasted regularly at the notice board of the Accountant general’s office.

He said the Governor won’t be distracted by the negative criticisms from opposition elements in the state, stressing: “The administration is focused and committed to infrastructural development of the state evident in the massive road construction, Agricultural revolution, empowerment of youths and women, aviation development etc”

