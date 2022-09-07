Victor Osimhen

By Efosa Taiwo

Chelsea legend, Gianfranco Zola has stated that Victor Osimhen could be the game changer when Napoli face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

Osimhen, though suffered a knock at the weekend, is expected to feature in the game against the Reds at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

According to Zola, Napoli will need the abilities of the Nigerian international if they intend to defeat Liverpool.

“(Luciano) Spalletti’s Napoli have a great opportunity to beat Klopp’s Liverpool if they play with the right weapons. The pace, in a match against Liverpool is completely different from that of the league,” he said as quoted by Anfield Watch.

“I am confident. Napoli have good technical values. We hope there is (Victor) Osimhen – his absences due to injury weighed on last season. And then there is that boy, the Georgian Kvaratskhelia. Napoli can enhance this group.”

Osimhen while at Lille featured in the champions league, scoring two goals in five appearances for the French side.

He has continued his productive form for the Partenopei this season, scoring two goals and having one assist to his credit .

