Napoli’s Nigerian forward, Victor Osimen (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

By Efosa Taiwo

Napoli are working towards getting their star striker, Victor Osimhen fit ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Liverpool on Wednesday.

According to a statement on the official’s club website, Osimhen picked up a knock in Napoli’s 2-1 win over Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

“Victor Osimhen trained on his own following a knock that he picked up towards the end of the win over Lazio,” reads the statement on the club’s official website.

Napoli are drawn in Group A alongside Liverpool, Ajax and Rangers.

The Italian giants will welcome the Reds at home in Matchday 1 on Tuesday.

Osimhen has continued his stellar form for the Partenopei this season, scoring two goals and having one assist to his name.

Osimhen, while at Lille, featured in the champions league, scoring two goals in five appearances for the French side.

