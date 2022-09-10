By Sylvester Kwentua

Celebrity Nollywood director, producer and founder of the Coal City Festival, Uche Agbo, is out on a mission to develop and refine raw talents that abound in the South East and south South region of Nigeria.

This he intends to do by reopening the Enugu Film Academy; an academy that was founded in 2015.

Speaking to Vanguard Entertainment, Uche Agbo, who has produced and directed lots of movies in Nollywood, said a lot about the Film Academy.

“The Enugu Film Academy was actually founded in 2015; what we are doing now is to recruit students for the academy.” Uche began.

” Our objective is to help refine raw talents that abound in South East and South South Nigeria using the Enugu Film Academy. We will run 6 weeks intensive practical classes in Writing, Directing, Cinematography, Photography and Editing as take off. We will also be launching 3-days Master Class Workshops for already practicing practitioners which will be facilitated by accomplished industry high profile players” Uche Agbo revealed.

RELATED NEWS