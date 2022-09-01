United Bank for Africa Plc, UBA, has announced a partnership with Visa, the official payment services partner of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, to reward its customers with grand prospects that will see four lucky winners win tickets for an all-expense-paid trip to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup matches live coupled with a chance to win other amazing prizes.

The campaign which will run from August to September 2022 will reward four loyal customers including two debit and two prepaid customers with an all-expense paid trip to Qatar to watch the matches.

“As the countdown to the FIFA World Cup gathers momentum, with football lovers all geared up in excitement, UBA, understanding the passion of Nigerians as it relates to football decided to partner Visa, so as to ensure that our loyal customers enjoy the very best of the football mundial”, said, Head of Digital Banking, Kayode Ishola.

Andrew Uaboi, Vice President and Country Manager, Visa West Africa, said: “As the Official Payment Services Partner of FIFA, Visa is proud to partner with UBA to bring the thrill and excitement of this exceptional event to Nigerian fans who will be able to enjoy an experience of a lifetime.”

