By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS – U.S. Consul General, Will Stevens, has restated the U. S Government’s commitment towards strengthening Nigeria’s public health emergency preparedness and response.

Speaking during the graduation of second cohort of 25 state epidemiologists which was facilitated by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US-CDC) and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, Stevens said that the two-week intermediate-level professional certification training underscored the U.S. Government’s commitment and prioritization of Public Health Emergency Management, PHEM as Nigeria works towards achieving Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) 2024 targets.

The Consul General highlighted the strategic partnership between the U.S. and Nigeria to strengthen health security and respond to disease threats. “The U.S. Government is committed to promoting the health and wellbeing of Nigerians through initiatives and training that increase disease prevention, detection, and response,” he added.

In her remarks, US-CDC Nigeria Country Director, Dr. Mary Boyd, said, “the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic illustrates now more than ever the importance of ensuring public health systems can adequately detect, prevent, respond to, and recover from health emergencies, particularly those whose scale, timing, or unpredictability threatens to overwhelm routine capabilities.”

The PHEM PC Program is part of the U.S. Government’s efforts to support pandemic preparedness in Nigeria and globally. It provides emergency managers, incident managers, state epidemiologists, first responders, watch managers, and other public health experts with specialized training in public health emergency management and operations and other critical preparedness and response skills, including crisis and emergency risk communication.

RELATED NEWS