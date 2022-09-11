By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Gunmen in the early hours of Sunday attempted to attack the Kunga community in Jos North local government area of Plateau State but the attempt was foiled by security personnel, though two people were injured.

Kunga is a close community to Yelwan Zangam, both are parts of the communities hosting the permanent site (Naraguta Campus) of the University of Jos.

This is not the first time Kunga would face any security threat, a few years ago, the community was overrun by armed men who sacked residents and burnt worship centres, houses and other property.

Some of the survivors of that attack are still displaced, living with relatives in other communities as their homes are yet to be rebuilt.

A community member disclosed that “There was an attack at Kunga ‘A’ community close to Yelwan – Zangam some along the Bauchi Road after the University of Jos Naraguta hostels at about 12:00 hrs. It took the intervention of the Nigeria Police Force (even though they were a little late) to calm the situation. Two people were hospitalised, search and rescue are ongoing by the Police, Hunters group and the Vigilante.”

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the incident, “Our officers responded to the emergency, and they are doing everything possible to ensure that the area is peaceful, on behalf of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Onyeka, the Command wants to thank you for personally making that timely call.

“We also want you to know that by that information given to us at that critical time lives and property were saved, this show that you are your brother’s keeper, we say thank you and urge you to do more in this our fight against crime and criminality on the Plateau.”

He assured residents that “You have nothing to worry about, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Onyeka has made adequate security arrangements to ensure that all is well and everybody is safe within and outside the Kunga ‘A’ community.”

