THE Council of Maritime Truck Unions and Association, COMTUA, has petitioned the office of the National Security Adviser, NSA, over the private engagement of soldiers in the movement of trucks in and out of the ports in Lagos.

In the petition signed by COMUTA’s President, Comrade Yinka Aroyewun, said that the Army has choosen to engage in private business of Hauling of Empty containers from Holding Bay to port adding the involvement of the Army in this line of business is denying our members access to jobs.

In the petition title “Illegal Military operation along the port corridor, a recipe for crisis”

Aroyewun disclosed that the military moves the vehicles used for this operation against traffic and the time belt schedule for the movement of empty containers thereby disrupting the planned scheduled entry and exit of trucks in the ports.

He said: “The military uses force to deny our members the right to use the road and intimidates, Harrasse and impound our members trucks.

“This engagement in private business has made the personnel violate several rights of our members which may be resisted if it continues.

“We have written to the Chief of Army staff earlier and investigation was conducted, where the military authority denied involvement in these activities.

“The Nigerian Ports Authority that authorises the illegal movement of these vehicles and personnel keep hidding under the covers of military equipment to violate the regulations.

“We are by this letter requesting your immediate intervention to avert a breakdown of laws and order, which is steering at us.”

The Inspector General of Police, the Managing Director,

Nigerian Ports Authority the Executive Secretary, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council were all copied of the development.

