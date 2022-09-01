By Efosa Taiwo

The 2022 Summer transfer window reaches its climax today across Europe. Already there have been major deals nicked by clubs, but when the transfer window is not over it is not over.

Clubs like Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest top the list of teams that have spent big reinforcing their squad for the season, and more cash is set to get splashed today being the close of the transfer window.

Nigerians have also not been left out of action in the window as we have seen Calvin Bassey moved to Ajax, Joe Aribo to Southampton, Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi joining Nottingham Forest, Leon Balogun heading to QPR, Tyronne Eboue signed by Empoli and Chidera Ejuke moving to Germany to team up with Hertha BSC.

Others include: Jamiu Collins, David Okereke, Ademola Lookman, Raphael Onyedika and a host of others.

But as much as Nigerians have moved, many more are set to be on the move today.

Here are some Nigerians who are likely to be part of the last-minute rush of signings by clubs across Europe.

Sadiq Umar (Almeria)

Sadiq Umar has proven to be an integral part of the Almeria side having helped them secure promotion to the La Liga last season, and has continued in productive form with the team in their return to the La Liga scoring 2 goals in 3 games played.

The Nigerian striker’s performance over the years has caught the interest of several clubs in La Liga with Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Villareal leading the chase for the 25-year-old signing.

Real Sociedad, however, look most likely to snap up the Nigerian following the gap left behind by Aleksandr Isak who left for Newcastle.

Almeria Coach, Rubi is, however, in the hopes that Umar will stay at the club.

Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Napoli’s talisman Victor Osimhen keeps making the rounds in the transfer window with the latest and biggest being the mega deal rumoured between Napoli and Manchester United to see Osimhen move to the Old Trafford and Ronaldo move to Naples.

However, that deal seems to have fallen off with reports coming from Italy. But nothing official has emanated from both clubs, as such, it remains likely that the 23-year-old forward will be making a move from Napoli.

Other clubs aside Man United who have shown interest in the Nigerian goal machine include Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspurs but it remains to be seen if any of the clubs would match Napoli’s asking price of €120 million

Moses Simon (Nantes)

The Nigerian winger who has been spectacular for his French side Nantes over the years has been linked with a move to the English Premier League.

Nottingham Forest, who have two Nigerians: Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi in their ranks, lead the pack of clubs who have shown keen interest in signing the skillful winger.

The 27-year-old joined Nantes from Levante in 2020 and has since grown to become a fundamental player for Nantes, spearheading them to winning the Coupe De France and helping them to a ninth-place finish last season.

It remains to be seen if Nantes will allow Simon leave but it seems their resolve could be cracked if a huge offer comes in.

Zaidu Sanusi (Porto)

Super Eagles left back, Zaidu Sanusi has caught the eyes of clubs in Europe, especially the EPL after impressive performances for Porto over the years.

Porto, according to reports, have received offers from Everton for the Nigerian, but rejected as they insist he is not for sale.

Brighton who recently sold Marc Cucurella to Chelsea have, however, joined the scramble to get the Nigerian International as a replacement for Cucurella, but would have to bring to the table an irresistible offer for Porto to let go of their left-back.

Paul Onuachu (Genk)

With the impressive numbers Paul Onuachu has posted for Genk over the years, it does not come as a surprise that the 28-year-old Nigerian forward has attracted the interests of clubs in Europe.

Atletico Madrid, Club Brugge and Ajax are some of the clubs from Europe who have shown interest in signing the lanky forward.

However, it is understood that just like last season, Genk would not let their highly valued striker leave except the right offer comes in.

Onuachu made 35 First Division A appearances for Genk last season, scoring 21 goals and providing two assists. He also won Belgium’s best African player or player of African descent, the Belgian Professional Footballer of the Year and top scorer’s awards for the 2020-21 season.

Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal)

The Yellow Submarine winger has been heavily linked with a move to Everton, and all indications are strong that a deal could be reached today between both clubs.

A loan deal is reported to be on the table for 23 year-old with Frank Lampard being a big fan of the left-footed winger.

Chukwueze made 38 appearances in all competitions for Villarreal last season, scoring seven goals and making three assists.

