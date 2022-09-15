By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government on Thursday, auctioned over 40 vehicles impounded for various traffic offences.

The exercise was carried out at the headquarters of Lagos State Taskforce and Special Offences Unit, Bolade Oshodi, Oshodi-Isolo Local Goverment Area

Residents thronged the venue to bid for various types of vehicles including cars, buses, Sport Utility Vehicles, SUV, among others.

According to the Chairman of the agency. Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Sola Jejeloye, through the Public Affairs Officer, PAO, Mr Raheem Ggbadeyanka, the vehicles were impounded by the state’s task force for flouting traffic rules and regulations, particularly, for driving against the flow of traffic.

The Magistrate Court Consequently, after trial, forteired the offenders vehicles to the government for auctioning.

The impounded cars were auctioned and given to the highest bidders.

RELATED NEWS