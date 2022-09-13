Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji

Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the second Global Artificial Intelligence Summit from September 13 to 15, held under the patronage of his Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Alsaud, Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

The world’s most prominent policymakers, leading investors, policy thought leaders, and innovators working to deploy AI in investment cases, commitments, and governance to bring AI solutions to a global scale, will be present at the three-day event.

Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, Founder of Rise Networks and a PhD Researcher at the Nigerian Defense Academy, NDA, is generating insights on Nigeria’s Defense Transformation & National Security by leveraging technologies of the fourth Industrial Revolution like artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, cybersecurity and drone surveillance.

She will be offering her expert opinion as a speaker at the second edition of the global AI summit themed around AI NOW, AI NEXT, and AI NEVER; a subject she has over the years been at the forefront of actively advocating, especially in terms of the powerful nature of artificial intelligence and how Africa can leverage it to fast track its development, drive efficiency within its systems, build sustainable talent pipelines and improve the global competitiveness of its citizens who hone their skills in the field.

In her quest to democratise the knowledge of AI and other technologies of the fourth Industrial Revolution, she pivoted the erstwhile youth development company, Rise Networks into a Data Science and AI Research, Training, Advisory and Consulting Enterprise dedicated to the upskilling and reskilling of professionals and organizations across industries and the public sector.

Africa‘s tech media giant, techcabal.com in its technical talent landscape research, listed Rise Networks as part of the 25 Key Players in Nigeria’s technical Talent Industry.

Rise Networks has trained thousands of young people in subjects such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Analytics and Visualisation and Product Design.

They designed and built ISE, the first job chatbot in West Africa, which was listed as part of the AI Mentoring in the Workplace Working Group of the UN AI for Good Project in 2019 and are currently building Africa’s first Artificial Intelligence enabled fact checking app for elections, with support from MacArthur Foundation.

At the second edition of the Global AI summit, Toyosi’s session will address making AI accessible to eliminate the digital divide and how communities can empower youth leaders through AI education, programmes and hackathons.

Toyosi is part of the 200 experts from over 70 countries including Amin Nasser, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Aramco; Anna Patterson, Vice President of Engineering, Google; Kent Larson, Director of City Science, MIT Media Lab; Prof. Fengchun Miao, Chief, Unit for Technology and AI in Education, Education Sector, UNESCO; Tanuj Gupta, Head of Artificial Intelligence, Philips; Anima Anandkumar, Professor and Senior Director of Ai Research at Caltech and Nvidia.

Others are Dr. Carl Benedict Frey, Founding Director, Future of Work Programme, Oxford Martin School, Oxford University; Baiju Devani, Dr. Sridhar, Muppidi, CTO, IBM Security Global Company; Dr. Tarek, El-Ghazawi, Professor and Chair of Department, Electrical and Chair Engineering, the George Washington University; Sara Rendtorff-Smith, Chief Policy Advisor – Tech, Peace and Security, Permanent Mission of Denmark to the United Nations; Dr. Qi Tian, Chief Scientist in Artificial Intelligence, Huawei Cloud and AI; Dr. Guy Diedrich SVP and Global Innovation Officer, Cisco; and Dr. Michael May, Head of Data Analytics and AI, Siemens, Technology.

They were invited by the Saudi Data and AI Authority to set the agenda for the impact of AI on the good of humanity.

The Global AI Summit is in its second year and professionals can benefit from the work sessions, panel discussions, and related workshops.

According to Arabnews.com, the first Global AI Summit was held two years ago, with over 200 experts and decision-makers participating over two days and including talks of global importance.

The summit was attended by more than 13,000 people and its views went on social networks, commanding fivemillion hits.

