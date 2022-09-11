By Adegboyega Adeleye

Fireboy DML fire-cracker single “Bandana” featuring fast-rising singer/ fellow record-label mate, Asake has reclaimed its spot as the No.1 song in Nigeria.

The song which spent five consecutive weeks on top of the Nigeria Top 100 dropped to No.2 last week as it was succeeded by Asake’s hit single “Terminator” – now No. 2 on the chart.

It clocks a sixth week at No. 1 just behind the 7-week reign of Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’ ft. Tekno as the longest No. 1 song of 2022.

Creative producer/singer/songwriter, Pheelz’s “Electricity” with Davido is at No. 3 for the second consecutive week.

According to the chart methodology provided by Turntable Charts(Nigeria Top 100), the Nigeria Top 100 are based on a weighted formula incorporating audio and video streams within the country, as well as airplay on radio and satellite TV. It is the first and only standard music chart in Nigeria, providing comprehensive music activity including the official No. 1 song in Nigeria.

Tracking Week- Friday, August 26th (New Music Friday) to Thursday, September 1st, 2022; Countdown based on Streaming(Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay, Audiomack, and Youtube)- 50% & Airplay Impressions(Radio and TV)- 50%; Data provided by Radiomonitor.

Top 10 Nigeria Music Chart of the week (August 26th- September 1st, 2022)

‘Bandana’ tallied 4.54 million streams (No. 1 on streaming), 65.7 million in radio reach (No. 1 on radio) and 11.5 million in TV reach (No. 5 on TV).

Terminator -Asake

Asake’s ‘Terminator’ drops to No. 2 in its second week on the chart; interestingly, it is No. 2 on all three components of the Top 100 – streaming, radio, and TV (it is even No. 2 on the combined airplay chart behind ‘Bandana’).

‘Terminator’ is the most-streamed song on paid platforms (Apple Music + Spotify) during the tracking week but it is out-streamed across all platforms (free + paid) by ‘Bandana’.

Electricity- Pheelz ft. Davido

Pheelz & Davido’s ‘Electricity’ holds the No. 3 debut for a second week on the Top 100; it is No. 3 on streaming and No. 3 on airplay.

For My Hand- Burna Boy ft. Ed Sheeran

Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran’s ‘For My Hand’ moves 7-4 after debuting at No. 1 in its first week on the chart. Audiomack is the major factor for its boost as it is by far the most-streamed song off Love, Damini on the platform.

Ijo (Laba Laba) – Crayon

Crayon’s ‘Ijo (Laba Laba)’ returns to its No. 5 peak on the Top 100.

Machala- Carterefe ft. Berri-Tiga

Carterefe & Tiga-Berri’s ‘Machala’ falls 4-6 on the Top 100; the song is expected to fall after

being taken off some Digital Streaming Platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, and Boomplay on the final day of tracking for this week’s chart. The song is still being played on Radio and also available on Audiomack.

8.Common Person- Burna Boy

Burna Boy’s ‘Common Person’ moves 9-8.

Girlfriend- Ruger Ruger’s ‘Girlfriend’ rises 10-9.

10. Call of Duty- Zinoleesky

Zinoleesky’s ‘Call of Duty’ launches at No. 10.

The song tallied 2.15 million streams (No. 5 on streaming) and 14.1 million in radio reach (No. 38 on radio).

Call of Duty’ is Zinoleesky’s third single of 2022. It is a street anthem that would enjoy raves on the street and the music community at large.

