By Adegboyega Adeleye

Asake’s ‘Terminator’ is the new No.1 song in Nigeria replacing Fireboy DML fire-cracker single “Bandana” featuring Asake himself. “Bandana” maintained the top spot for 5 weeks and it is the fourth single off Fireboy’s recently released third studio album ‘Playboy’

“Bandana” producer P.Prime, Fireboy DML, and Asake last week became the first recipients of the Turntable Charts award for their respective chart-topping singles ‘Bandana’ and ‘Peace Be Unto You.’

The former was No. 1 song in the country, spending five consecutive weeks on top the Nigeria Top 100; while the latter became the first song to reach No. 1 on the TurnTable Nigeria Top 100 – which was launched on July 11, 2022.

Creative producer/singer/songwriter, Pheelz’s “Electricity” with Davido launches at No. 3

According to the chart methodology provided by Turntable Charts(Nigeria Top 100), the Nigeria Top 100 are based on a weighted formula incorporating audio and video streams within the country, as well as airplay on radio and satellite TV. It is the first and only standard music chart in Nigeria, providing comprehensive music activity including the official No. 1 song in Nigeria.

Tracking Week- Friday, August 19th (New Music Friday) to Thursday, August 25th, 2022; Countdown based on Streaming(Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay, Audiomack, and Youtube)- 50% & Airplay Impressions(Radio and TV)- 50%; Data provided by Radiomonitor.

Top 10 Nigeria Music Chart of the week (August 19th- August 25th, 2022)

Terminator -Asake

‘Terminator’ tallied 6.83 million streams (No. 1 on streaming) and 55.9 million in radio reach (No. 2 on streaming). It is Asake’s third No. 1 entry on the Top 100 – and fifth overall (Top 100 and Top 50 combined).

Biggest Streams Ever in a Week: Terminator sets a new record for the biggest streams across all platforms in a week; its 6.83 million streams in a week which is well over the previous highest, ‘Bandana’ which tallied 4.48 million streams in its second week. This record applies only to the Nigeria Top 100 as TurnTable Charts now employs a weighted multi-metric methodology for its streaming component (since July 11, 2022).

Bandana- Fireboy DML ft. Asake

At No. 2 is former five-week No. 1, Fireboy DML’s ‘Bandana’ with Asake. The song tallied 5.41 million streams (No. 2 on streaming), 72.4 million in radio reach (No. 1 on radio), and 12.9 million in TV reach (No. 2 on TV).

‘Bandana’ sets a new record for biggest radio impressions by a song in a week – surpassing the previous record held by Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’ with Tekno, which tallied 71.4 million in radio reach in a week.

Electricity- Pheelz ft. Davido

Pheelz’s ‘Electricity’ with Davido debuts at No. 3 on this week’s Top 100; it tallied 3.45 million streams (No. 3 on streaming), 9.81 million in TV reach (No. 5 on TV) and 38.4 million in radio reach (No. 10 on radio).

This makes Pheelz the first performer to have multiple top ten hits as a producer and an artiste; as the latter, he’s had ‘Finesse’ which peaked at No. 1 for three weeks and ‘Electricity’ and as the former, he’s had ‘High,’ ‘Stand Strong’ and ‘Jaiye Foreign’ which is in this week’s top 10.

Machala- Carterefe ft. Berri-Tiga

Carterefe & Berri-Tiga’s ‘Machala’ drops 2-4

It’s Plenty- Burna Boy

Burna Boy’s ‘It’s Plenty’ falls 3-5.

Ijo (Laba Laba) – Crayon

Crayon’s ‘Ijo (Laba Laba)’ dips 5-6 on this week’s Top 100 – it tops this week’s TV chart with 14.4 million in TV reach.

For My Hand- Burna Boy ft. Ed Sheeran

Former No. 1, Burna Boy’s ‘For My Hand’ with Ed Sheeran rebounds 10-7

Jaiye Foreign- Tiwa Savage ft. Zinoleesky

Zinoleesky & Tiwa Savage’s ‘Jaiye Foreign’ is steady at No. 8.

Common Person- Burna Boy

Rounding out this week’s top ten; Burna Boy’s ‘Common Person’ slips 4-9

Girlfriend- Ruger

Ruger’s ‘Girlfriend’ descends 9-10.

