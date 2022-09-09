Tobi Amusan

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Tobi Amusan on Thursday wrapped up her stellar and record-breaking year in style as she broke Gail Devers’ 22-year-old meeting record to defend her Diamond League 100mH title in a winning time of 12.29secs.

After the race, She was asked to describe her golden year 2022 in one word, The World Champion gave God all the glory by saying, “God is faithful”.

The Nigerian ran three of the five fastest times in the 100m Hurdles this season and seven out of her all-time personal top 10 records were all achieved in 2022.

Commentators like Micheal Johnson and others doubted her quality but she has proved every doubters wrong and her consistency depicts such character.

“Everyone has doubted me. I just had to prove myself, that I have got it,” said Amusan, who also won the African title this year. “I am just so thankful for all of this season. I am full of emotions. Now, vacation, rest, and then back to practice.”

She came ahead of American Tia Jones who finished second in 12.40s, Jamaica’s Britany Anderson who came in third in 12.42s while Jasmine Camacho-Quinn ended the race fourth in 12.49s.

She plans to rest and resume practice immediately as she prepares for next year events and 2024 Olympic Games.

The Diamond League title adds to the plethora of records and titles achieved by the Hurdles queen in 2022 including the World Record, Commonwealth Games Record, African Record, World Championship, Commonwealth, Nigerian and African Championship titles.

Reacting to her win, she admitted she was scared prior to racing in Zurich but glad she eventually won as she wanted to prove her mettle once again.

She said, “No pressures, It was more of proving myself that I broke the world record and I can do it over and over, it is not just a one-time thing, even though after the world championships it took a toll on me to get back to my rhythm but with enough rest, I was able to bounce back and I am thankful”.

She said her win was more of proving to herself that she can repeat the heroic feat of breaking the World Record.

Amusan came, saw and conquered the hurdles again in Zurich.

She even had the same hairstyle as she had last year, which ended up being a positive sign for her.

The Nigerian sprinter continued, “I was scared to the teeth getting on the line, but I had to just keep my calm. I am just thankful to have come out here (Zurich) and got the win.

2022 has been a stellar year for Tobi Amusan, especially the last four months which have been the best of her career.

In June, she set a new -African Record in the Paris Meeting and broke her own record at the World Championships. She won the Nigerian title, and defended the African title in Mauritius.

In July, She won the World Continental Tour Gold Medal and became World Champion & World Record holder.

In August, She retained the Commonwealth Games title and set a new Games record.

And now in September, She defends the Diamond League trophy and set a new meeting record.

Surely, The Queen of the Tracks, A Worthy Champion.

Oluwatobiloba Ayomide Amusan.

