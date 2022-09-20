A travelling agency, Tmt Travels and tours limited on Monday, celebrated its 10 years anniversary to commemorate the company’s existence in Nigeria.

“ This is a milestone worth celebrating, and we are rolling out the drums to thank everyone who has been part of our journey.

Ten years is not 10days, because it has required from us dedication, commitment to service and due diligence, Ifeanyi onukwubiri, who is the Head of the Agency said.

There’s no level of challenge we have not overcome, but every obstacle we cross, gives us the confidence to do more for the society.

In the last 10 years, we’ve brought innovations and ease of doing business to the aviation sector, and we are proud to say we did this.

While we strive to do our best, we’re proud to say that God has been our helper, and fortress, because, we have seen people we started this business together, yet, they’ve fell out of the way”, CEO, Ifeanyi onukwubiri stated.

