By David Odama

AHEAD of 2023, The Tiv nation in Nasarawa State, Thursday urged Governor Abdullahi Sule to provide protection for the Tiv people in the state assuring that they will sacrifice themselves for his re-election in the next general elections.

Speaking at a solidarity visit to governor Sule in Lafia, Speakers including, the President of the Tiv Community, Peter Ahemba, Senator Jacob Tilley-Gyado and Professor Emmanuel Kucha former vice Chancellor, called on the governor to ensure the safety of lives and property of the people in the state.

Tiv communities who threw their weight behind the second term of the Governor vowed to moblise support for his victory in the forthcoming election.

They said Sule has demonstrated that he is a leader for all, while vowing to reciprocate the gesture by voting overwhelmingly for him in 2023.

Senator Tilley-Gyado said the Tiv people in Nasarawa State have been let down and betrayed in the past, until Sule gave them direction.

“We find in you an ally and true leader who understands, identified and protested us against attacks, We are ready to die for you to ensure your victory in 2023. The Tiv nation is behind you and will support you to the end,” Senator Tilley-Gyado declared.

On his part, President of Tiv, Peter Ahemba commended the governor for reducing the incessant unrest in the southern part of the state that led to the displacement and exodus of Tiv people.

According to the TIDA president, attacks had led to loss of several lives and triggered humanitarian crises, hunger, poverty among the Tiv people putting many in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

He commended the governor for providing the enabling environment and supervised the return of displaced persons back to their homes.

