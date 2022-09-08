…There’s no option to victory – Adamu

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of the presidential election in February, National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led has boasted of his party’s chances at the polls, declaring that, for the APC, there is no option to victory.

Adamu made the declaration on Thursday in Abuja when Oluremi, wife of the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu stormed the party secretariat to hold consultations with Adamu.

Mrs Tinubu’s visit came barely 24 hours after her husband visited the national secretariat of his APC.

“I want to just emphasize one thing to you. There is no option to victory. We must leave no space whatsoever. This government must be returned by the grace of God. I believe in God and for God to appreciate me and add value to what we are doing.

“I want to use the privilege of your coming to emphasize that we just have to work for victory. There is no option whatsoever and don’t be ashamed of saying so. We are not working to end up in the tribunal but working to end up in the Villa.

“Those who have ears should hear. We are ready to work with you and whatever you feel the National Working Committee NWC can do, don’t hesitate to come along. We are ready. May God protect our candidate with more wisdom and reach. The expectation is high but we know what you can do”, he stated.

Adamu noted that though President Muhammadu Buhari will not be on the ticket, “but his spirit, driving leadership and progressiveness in all he does, will continue to add value to what we are doing to win the elections”.

“As far as the leadership of the APC is concerned, President Buhari is very much on the ticket. We will not see his picture, but his spirit will drive these efforts. He has done so much under trying situations. And he is pulling the fortunes of this country to everybody’s surprise”, Adamu added.

Mrs Tinubu, a senator, was accompanied on the visit by the wife of Senator Kashim Shettima, her husband’s running mate.

In her brief remarks after the meeting, Mrs Tinubu promised that the APC candidate will consolidate on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari.

She said she was also at the party secretariat to felicitate with Adamu, her for er colleague at the Senate.

“Even before the timetable comes out, it is best for me to come here and also tell you that we have been busy and quietly, but we want to intimate you on the activities.

“We are yet to get our organogram fine-tuned. What the incoming administration will do is to consolidate on all the works that our President Muhammadu Buhari is doing and I can tell you, I am not new in government, we have been there working. I believe that with what he has done so far, the next administration will be able to consolidate on that.

“But we are here to tell you that the Nigerian women, we are ready. I want to reassure the chairman that we are all ready to work and then whenever you need us, we are just a call away. And then we are ready to work and ensure victory for our party come 2023.

“We women are ready. We are all ready to mobilize and very soon we will come out with our programmes.

The Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Women Campaign Council, that is what we are called. We are working but we want you to know and to also commend you (Adamu) for the great leadership you have given us and also bringing respectability to our great party”, She added.

Tinubu and Shettima had visited the party on Wednesday where they engaged the Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC on several issues including finalizing the list of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

RELATED NEWS