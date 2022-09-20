Reactions have continued to trail Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s claim that All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu is his respected elder brother.

Obi made the remarks in an interview on #WithChude, which the host, Chude Jideonwo, shared on Monday on his Twitter page.

His words, “Tinubu is my respected elder brother. The only thing I’m saying is where we are today… It is a job that requires physical and mental energy, because the country is in a mess. It’s a 24-hour job.”

Obi added, “They have contributed one way or the other in the past and they have to be respected and recognised in due time, but I just tried to explain that because they contributed in the past and everything doesn’t necessarily mean that they have to stay forever and ever.”

The only place Obi got it wrong was referring to Tinubu as elder brother @PeterObi should know that man is a living Ancestor. A Yoruba Deity 🤌🤕 — Executioner (@Sir_fbi_) September 20, 2022

Supporters of both candidates and unalike have since taken to social media to react to the statement of the former Anambra state governor.

Activist Reno Omokri, in his reaction via a tweet, called out Obi for inconsistency with what he says and what he means, recalling how the Labour party presidential hopeful had berated Tinubu for corruption only to now call him his brother.

Supporters of Obi have however defended their principal, noting that Obi’s recognition of Tinubu as his respected elder brother lends credence to his humility while establishing that Obi’s respect for him does not mean he endorses him to become the president of Nigeria.

So that means APC fielding Tinubu is like Brazil fielding Pele for Qatar 2022. Peter Obi is the Chief Superintendent of vawulence. pic.twitter.com/uqCuhKwYSZ — Emeka O Emmanuel (@TheBegotten_Son) September 20, 2022

I didn't know that our man @PeterObi is a savage until today.



In his latest interview with Chude Jideonwo @Chude, Peter Obi compared Tinubu @officialABAT to Pele of Brazil playing in today's Brazilian team.#RedefineNigeria #PeterObiForPresident#PeterObi4President2023 pic.twitter.com/fXbixkinim — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) September 20, 2022

Obi said "Tinubu is my elder brother, i respect him". Reno please note: Peter Obi has respect for him as an elder brother, but does not approve of his corrupt tendencies which he detested, and spoke about on camera. Does that make sense to you? — E_Philips (@EPhilips5) September 20, 2022

RELATED NEWS