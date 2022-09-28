Bola Tinubu

By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has called on the Nigerian people to partner with him in leading the country to its best future.

Tinubu made the appeal in a statement titled ‘Message to Nigerians’ posted on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

In the statement, the former Lagos state governor assured Nigerians that he will convey his plan to the populace in the coming weeks and months.

He said he and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima are prepared to lead Nigeria in achieving a useful, harmless, secure and flourishing country.

“Today marks the official commencement of 2023 presidential election activities across the country,” Tinubu said.

“I invite all Nigerians to join me and His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima on this exciting and important journey as we set out a shared vision of Renewed Hope for the people of our dear country, Nigeria.

“We will, in the weeks and months ahead, be taking our dream of a functional, safe, secure and prosperous Nigeria to every part of Nigeria and we will continue to put forward our plan to lead this country towards its best future.”

According to him, the country stands on the brink of history just as other nations are confronted with challenges, but he added that the Nigerian citizens must get it right this time as the 2023 general elections approach.

Tinubu continued, “Our nation stands on a threshold of history. We, like almost every other nation in the world, face significant challenges.

“Some have been of our own making, others, the consequences of factors well beyond the control of any Nigerian. However, one thing remains certain – we cannot afford to get this one wrong.

“We must show that we have learned from the mistakes of the past. We must be prepared to make difficult decisions. We must be wise. We must be discerning, we must choose progress. We must favour reason over sentiment.

“I am prepared and ready, with my running mate, to provide the leadership that will inspire our country to greater glory with new thinking innovative ideas and vision. I call on all Nigerians to please join us.”

