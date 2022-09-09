By Chinonso Alozie

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Comrade Paul Amadi, from Owerri North local government area of Imo state, on Friday alleged that Nigeria was about to witness its last breath because of the candidacy of the presidential and running mate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima respectively.

Amadi said this to newsmen in Owerri, while commenting on the candidacy of the APC for 2023.

He said his worried regarding the stories surrounding the Vice Presidential candidate of the APC, come 2023.

According to him, “Nigerians should rise above partisanship and speak out against Shettima’s candidacy, because of the issue of terrorism, before the international community, is tremendously embarrassing, at best western power do not play with terrorists dead or alive.

“He is very desperate for power. He has already reduced Tinubu to an administrative president, while he serves as the commander in chief, this is an ugly and distasteful message to all Nigerians.”

“I welcome Tinibu to pick another candidate. That decent men and women in the north are not in short supply. His choice as VP is a colossal debacle, an imminent plague coming to ravage Nigeria.

“He realizes that majority of Nigerians want restructuring, including millions of voters in the southwest, and to consign them to his foot, is indicative of arrogance of power and dictatorial tendencies. Freedom is about to take its last breath in Nigeria if he is rigged into power. What we have suffered in the hands of Buhari would not be compared to this man. There is no doubt about it,” he said.

RELATED NEWS