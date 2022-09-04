By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has described the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha as an asset to the nation having worked with him over the years on the progressive front.

Tinubu in a congratulatory message to Mustapha on his 66th birthday said; “Today, I join family, friends, and associates of Mr. Boss Mustapha, a distinguished lawyer, politician and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, in congratulating him on turning 66.

“Boss Mustapha and I have come a long way as friends and close associates on the progressive front. We were both founding leaders of our defunct Action Congress and he was of those who did tremendous work that led to the merger of progressive forces across the country which produced the All Progressives Congress.

“Boss Mustapha is a democrat and patriot who is irrevocably committed to not only the growth and development of Nigeria but also the good of the country.

“He has impressive work ethics. His leadership qualities and capacity to work relentlessly for worthy causes is very high indeed.

“It is not surprising that he has performed the huge responsibility entrusted in him as SGF and not long ago as Chairman Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 with excellence.

“Boss Mustapha remains an asset to this country and to our party, APC”, he said in the letter signed by Tunde Rahman of the Tinubu Media Office.

In a related development, Tinubu also extended goodwill messages to newspaper publisher and politician, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on his 80th birthday.

He said Chief Iwuanyanwu is an elder statesman who has made indelible marks in Nigeria as a frontline politician, an astute businessman, newspaper publisher and sport administrator.

“Over the decades, Chief Iwuanyanwu has demonstrated his love for Nigeria and unity of our country with wide network of friends across ethnic, religious and geopolitical divides.

“To reach the respectable age of 80 in good health is a special privilege which only God can make possible. I join family, friends and associates of Chief Iwuanyanwu in praising Almighty God for his unlimited grace on his life. I wish our elder statesman more years in good health and abiding grace of God.”

