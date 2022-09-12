The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Ekiti’s Gov. Kayode Fayemi on his election as the President of Forum of Regions of Africa (FORAF).

Tinubu’s message is contained in a statement issued by his Media Officer, Mr Tunde Rahman on Monday.

FORAF elected Gov. Fayemi as its president on Saturday in Casablanca, Morocco.

Tinubu praised Fayemi, also Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum for enjoying the trust and confidence of his peers across Africa who deemed it fit to make him their leader.

Rahman quoted Tinubu as saying that Fayemi had always demonstrated capacity and competence in handling responsibilities entrusted to him.

“I warmly congratulate Dr Kayode Fayemi on his election as the President of Forum of Regions of Africa.

“I am particularly happy that his peers across the continent found him worthy of this rare honour which goes beyond him as an individual.

“Fayemi’s emergence is another resounding recognition for Nigeria’s preeminent position in Africa.

“I have no doubt that Dr Fayemi will justify the trust and confidence reposed in him by his peers.

“I trust also that he will provide credible leadership for the fledgling organisation as it seeks to play its role in the development of our continent.

“I have known Dr Fayemi for many years and his capacity for excellence is noteworthy.

“I am sure he will rally his colleagues across Africa to bring greater focus on issues that affect sub-national governments.

“I am sure he will also rally them to assume greater roles and visibility that will catalyse the growth and development we desire for our continent,’’ Rahman also quoted Tinubu as saying.

Fayemi will lead the continental body till the end of his tenure as governor of Ekiti in October after which the next Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum will take over. (NAN)

