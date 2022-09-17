By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Emir of Daura, Dr. Faruk Umar Faruk has conferred on the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, the tittle “Sarkin Kudun Hausa.”

This was contained in a letter personally signed and handed over to the minister by the Daura Emir when he paid him a courtesy call at his palace.

The conferment of the Chieftaincy on the petroleum minister by the Daura Emirate Council is in recognition of his

enormous contributions in the development and oneness of the country, especially the northern region, Emir Farouq noted.

The Daura monarch also noted that with the conferment of the tittle, Sylva now represents the Hausa community in the Southern region of the country.

“I have the pleasure to inform you about the conferment of the traditional title of ‘Sarkin Kudun Hausa’ on you in appreciation of your unwavering support to our son, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, Bayajida II.

“Your achievements in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources are commendable and appreciable apart from your contribution to the development of Nigeria, particularly Daura. A day for the tuburning ceremony will be communicated to you.

“Throughout Hausaland, it is only the Daura Emirate that has the power to confer Hausa chieftaincy title to individuals. And we give it on merit to those who are eligible and have contributed towards the development of Nigeria,”

Sylva, thanked the Daura Emir for for finding him worthy of the title, assuringd that he would continue to do more for the development and unity of the country.

He also pledge his loyalty and commitment to the the emirate in discharging his duty effectively as the Sarkin Kudun Hausa.

Sylva also assured of his readiness to join hands with the Hausa community in the South to move the country forward, noting that Nigeria has a great prospect to become one of the greatest countries in the world.

“There is a growing Hausa community in the South and it is important that they know and realise that they have a friend, brother and a leader in the South-south.

“We will work together in the interest of Nigeria. We will grow this country because the country has a great prospect to become one of the greatest countries in the world and we have no other country than Nigeria,” Sylva said

