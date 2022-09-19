By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Three persons were feared dead in Ngban community in Nyiev Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state following a fresh attack in the area by suspected armed herdsmen.

The attacked community which is Governor Samuel Ortom’s home town came three weeks after similar incursions on Tse Numgbera, Umella, Yogbo and Ukohol communities in the same Guma LGA claimed several lives.

It was gathered from a source in the area that the attackers stormed Ngban, Sunday evening, at about 4pm and started shooting sporadically.

According to him, “the attackers were Fulani herders, they came in their numbers and attacked our village around 4pm yesterday (Sunday). They came and started shooting at the people who were relaxing at home after returning from church.

“Three people were killed and several others were injured. Some of them have been moved to Makurdi for treatment and those killed were also taken to the mortuary there.

“As we speak the Police are in the area to ensure security but the people are all fleeing from their homes to neighbouring communities for fear of being killed.”

Contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, a Police Superintendent, SP, confirmed the attack.

She said, “three persons were killed in the attack, their corpses have been removed to Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, Makurdi, and the matter is being investigated.”

