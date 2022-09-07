Tuchel

By Efosa Taiwo

Football fans have been reacting to the sack of Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea’s manager.

Tuchel got the boots from the Chelsea management on Wednesday morning which comes in the wake of the Blues 1-0 defeat at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

Some section of the fans okayed the sack of the German manager, alluding to Chelsea’s impatience with managers who underperform.

While another section of the fans believe that the decision was not prudent considering that there is no worthy replacement for the German.

Ngene O Ngene wrote, “Am not happy about this development. Who do they now have in mind to replace him? Football is not as simple as it used to to be in terms of management especially in EPL. Liverpool FC are having their hard times but they are sticking to their Coach. Not happy.”

Jake Shuaibu wrote, “I’m sorry but this decision is BRAINLESS. Yes, we’ve started poorly but how the on the world are you sacking a manager who won a UCL recently & has been backed in the market. He didn’t get ANY time for the squad to GEL. This man stayed with us during the most difficult period of the takeover when he had all the right to WALK AWAY. Tuchel had a different connection with the fans, The decision of his sack is Ill timed and nasty.”

King David Akpan wrote, “No time to check time. We’re not that patient like them other clubs.”

Olasanmi Ayodele Stephen said, “One of the best decision in recent time… this man lacks severe tactical experiences … how can you be playing only one style without options… just because a particular style work last season doesn’t mean it will this season… the man is to defensive minded… we play to defend yet we conceed … play offensively and fear not to conceed … once you score more then you win the match… Guardioal will never defend ; he trusted his forwards to turn things around, even if they conceed ; so far they score more, then winning is certain… please bring a forward mentality kind of coach please… #ktbffh”

Reports have also trickled in of Brighton’s coach Graham Potter replacing Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

However, some fans are not comfortable with the idea of Potter replacing Tuchel with many describing him a lesser quality to Tuchel.

They suggested former Real Madrid Coach, Zinedine Zidane taking the vacant role at the club with Chelsea legend John Terry also in the mention.

Mike Nmoka wrote, “That will be a complete rubbish to appoint someone lesser than coach Tuchel in technical ability to handle Chelsea. Zinede Zidan is free and jobless why go for less superior coach. Chelsea’s players let coach Tuchel down with their poor form since the beginning of the season!”

Peter Emeka Joseph wrote, “This is a big error, I hope the management won’t regret it. I suggest zine zidane a better option.”

Ibanga Emmanuel, “Why not go for Zidane or bring back Mourinho.”

“They should rather bring in Terry as our head coach, Graham Potter is like reducing Chelsea to an average team, Joseph Anthony Enoch said.

