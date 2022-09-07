Ooni’s new queen, Mariam Anako

By Shina Abubakar

In a low-key marriage, the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on Tuesday, welcomed his new wife, Mariam Anako, into the palace.

Here are some few things to know about the Ooni’s new marriage and his wife, Mariam:

Until her marriage to Ooni, Mariam is said to be working as an administrative manager in an oil and gas firm that is also into engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning.

Mariam kneels before Ooni to receive his blessings.

Read also: Ooni marries new wife, Mariam Anako

Mariam is from the Ebira ethnic group in Kogi State.

Her parents were based in Ilorin, Kwara state

She lost her dad at a young age.

She was raised in the home of former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Dikko.

Her mother is a retired police officer.

Her elder sister, Medina Anako is a lawyer, businesswoman, and also Special Adviser on Intergovernmental Affairs and Kogi State Diaspora Focal Point Officer (DFPO) to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Mariam’s elder sibling, Mrs Raliat Abdulrahman nee Anako is a Special Adviser to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

The couple had their introduction ceremony on February 19,2022 before the low-keyed marriage.

In a series of videos, which went viral, the Ife monarch and some chiefs showered prayers on Mariam while she was on her knees.

Mariam becomes Ooni’ fourth wife after his last union with Prophetess Naomi Ogunwusi was dissolved in December 2021.

RELATED NEWS