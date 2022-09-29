A$AP Rocky

By Ada Osadebe

American rapper, A$AP Rocky has reacted to a trending clip of him looking distressed while being surrounded by fans.

The 33-year-old recently welcomed his first child with Rihana.

He performed at Rolling Loud in New York.

During his performance, the rapper tried to stage-dive into the crowd of fans, but it apparently didn’t turn out as he had hoped.

In the viral clip, the new dad could be seen panicking and struggling not to fall as ecstatic fans grabbed his arms and legs within the mosh pit.

A$AP has now reacted to the viral clip that got netizens talking as he explained the reason for his reaction.

He said, “That shit not funny, sum lil bih was squeezing the life out of my nuts.”

