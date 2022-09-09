By Efosa Taiwo

Former England International, Peter Crouch has disapproved of the decision from the Premier League to postpone EPL matches for this weekend in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Premier League, through its Executive, Richard Masters had announced on Friday the postponement of all games billed for the weekend in tribute to the passing of the late monarch.

Masters said, “The Premier We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

“As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing

The decision was to ‘honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. She was the UK’s longest-serving monarch

Crouch believes there are better ways to honour the Queen than postponing all games scheduled for this weekend.

The former Liverpool striker said this via a tweet on Friday.

The tweet reads, “I know it’s only a game and some things are much bigger but imagine all our games went ahead this weekend.

Black armbands, silences observed, national anthem, Royal band playing etc to the millions around the world watching ?

Isn’t that a better send off ?”.

