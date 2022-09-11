By Ayo Onikoyi

A new movie that shows Nollywood’s expansion into a new terrain is all set for production and coming to the screen soon.

Speaking about the plot of the story, the producers said: “The Wiccan Girl is a story about redemption. It’s about a young college student who goes out in search of her friend who is mysteriously trapped in a diabolical cabin and the consequences of rescuing her became too heavy a price to pay.”

Divulging the inspiration for the production of the horror drama, one of the producers avowed: “One of us, Austin Odigie noticed there are very few horror films featuring blacks in Canada, and the almost non-existence in the Nollywood film industry. So he decided to fill that gap. He contacted fellow producers and with a writer on board, created ‘The Wiccan Girl’ script.”

The cast of ‘The Wiccan Girl’ includes Nollywood actors; Linda Osifo, Nosa Obaseki and Nafisat Abdullahia, among others

The Executive Producers are Confidence Nwogu and Adeniyi Adewole. The Wiccan Girl is produced By Austin Odigie – who doubles as the director, Ambrose Okundaye, Isoken Ibieorutomwen, Kc Muel Chinwuko and Massia Houri. Nollywood’s Toka McBaror is the production designer.

According to them: “We wanted popular Nollywood actors to balance out our Canadian stars. So the choice of Linda Osifo and Nosa Obaseki as lead characters were a no-brainer. And both are Canadians as well, so that helped a lot. This production is going to be a diaspora effort.”

