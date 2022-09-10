Houston based DJ, Ekpenyong Otu, popularly known as Mixmaster Brown is quite literally making the phrase “Afrobeats to the World” his calling card. He hosts a show every Sunday called The Mixmaster Brown Show, where he hosts DJs from across North and South America.

One of the most unique features of the show is the fact that they must infuse Afrobeats into their set. According to the veteran DJ, he does this by sending them a selection of his top 20 Afrobeats playlist every month so they can listen and prepare.

He says, “it’s a new kind of experience. I’m introducing them to new high-quality music. Besides playing it on my show, they also take these songs on the road with them and infuse them into their regular sets. You could visit Colombia, Puerto Rico, Brazil or one of the islands and hear Afrobeats.”

We’re beginning to see Afrobeats being a major part of music festivals across the world. It has also become a regular feature in TV series and video games: a truly international phenomenon.

