The Mic Africa, a multi-award winning music competition and docu-series that rewards and empowers African creatives across entertainment sector has revealed partnership with leading telecommunication company Mtn ahead of nationwide premiere.

The move was part of solidarity demonstration for the fast growing African entertainment industry, homegrown innovation and artists building musical bridges between the Continent and the Diaspora; a Black-run Hollywood Studio winning Academy Awards with powerful films centering African-Americans, while its VC arm invests in African startups; visual artists painting layers of soulfulness onto the walls of buildings, a generation that is clearly awakening to its innate power.

Ahead of the official premiere which launched on September 18, and continues on Sunday, September, 25th 2022, the founder, Hon Derrick N. Ashong, noted that the show has added new platform and other advanced technologies.

“We built TBTM Studios with the express purpose of helping to amplify this movement-in-the-making, by harnessing the power of artistry and technology at tbtm.app. This Sunday September 25th, our award-winning flagship series, The Mic: Africa, embarks on its third season highlighting creatives across the continent (tune in at 4:00pm GMT at tbtm.app, and at 4:30pm GMT on Pulse on Premium Free TV, and in the Premium Free channel in ayoba)”, he said.

In response to partnership with MTN and other details for the event he said, “We are very proud that Africa’s largest telco, MTN – which lets young Africans know “Your voice can move the world” – is sponsoring this season and their ayoba video platform will not only air the show, but will also feature exclusive short-form content in the Premium Free channel”.

“This year, for the first time 8 of our 10 local filmmakers in competing countries, is a woman, highlighting the incredible depth of talent among African women in the Creative Industries

“Together with our partners, we join the creators around the Continent and the Diaspora, who are sowing, watering and tending the seeds of change in the larger Pan-African world, uplifting the voices of Africa’s resurgent generation.

“That is what the Take Back the Mic movement is ultimately about. Using creativity to tear down the walls between past and future, between “me” and “you,” between “here” and “there.” It’s an opportunity to stand together, and show the world the true power of a people who have found their voice”.

Derrick urged fans and lovers of the show to gear up to be entertained and support their favourites

“This week we will once again lift up the voices, chosen by African communities to tell their authentic stories. We hope you will listen to them, feel their vibrance, and add your own creative spirit to the movement we are building together. It is our moment to be heard in our own words. We invite you to Take Back the Mic”, he added.

The broadcast schedules for the show starts 4pm GMT on Sundays at tbtm.app and 4:30pm on Pulse on Premium Free TV & the Premium Free Channel in the ayoba app as well as local listings for other channels and times.

EPISODE 1 – COUNTRY SEMIFINAL – SEPT 18

, Ethiopia, Ghana, Voting – SEPT 18 – 21.

EPISODE 2 – COUNTRY SEMIFINAL – SEPT 25: Kenya, Tanzania, Voting – SEPT 25-28

EPISODE 3 – COUNTRY SEMIFINAL – OCT 2

: Cote d’Ivoire

, Rwanda

, Voting – OCT 2-5

EPISODE 4 – COUNTRY SEMIFINAL – OCT 9: Morocco, Senegal, Voting – OCT 9-12

EPISODE 5 – COUNTRY SEMIFINAL – OCT 16: South Africa, Nigeria

, Voting – OCT 16-19

EPISODE 6 – ROAD TO THE FINALE – OCT 23, Voting – OCT 23-26

And the EPISODE 7 – FINALE – OCT 30.

RELATED NEWS