By Nwafor Sunday

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has vowed to arrest and prosecute criminals in the south-east region.

The group disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful on Tuesday.

IPOB said that the game has changed, warning everyone in the region to desist from committing crime.

The statement reads: “We the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership and command of our indefatigable Liberator Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU wish to state unequivocally and to all and sundry in Biafraland that IPOB will soon commence arrest and prosecution of the destructive elements in our society.

“This new initiative of IPOB is to prepare descent and responsive citizenry in preparation for the birth of a New Nation of Biafra where law and order will be a norm. The new Nation of Biafra will soon emerged and nobody born of a woman can change or stop its coming.

“We are alerting everybody in Biafra Land that IPOB will soon commence the arrest of defaulters and criminals and will detain and prosecute bad elements especially those criminals terrorizing, kidnapping for ransom and those snatching our people’s cars and those selling our lands.

“Very soon IPOB leadership will announce this new initiative and other terms and conditions that will follow. We warn anyone behind the criminalities going-on in the Eastern Region to stay off. Even those in diaspora if you commit we will arrest you ones you are found guilty or you may not come back home again.

“Don’t play with these orders because there is no country in the world that don’t arrest or judge their citizens and Biafra won’t be exception. Therefore, everyone should mind what you do in the Biafra territory or outside Biafra going forward. The game has changed and we will be doing what is needful as we wait for the final whistle to be blown.

“Let it be known to all persons residents in Biafra land (Biafrans and non-Biafrans) that this information is for you. Even if you’re a Security Officer, if you commit any crime in our land we will arrest and prosecute you in line with IPOB judicial system. Therefore, be mindful of your actions because nothing will stop us not to arrest you if you commit any crime.

“Do not say you were not warned. God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama has fulfilled His promise to the people of Biafra.”

