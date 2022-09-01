A week ago 210 Russian instructors of the Officers Union for the International Security arrived in the CAR to train law enforcement and security forces. Thus, at the moment, the total number of Russian instructors in the CAR is 1,345 people.

At the same time, the Central African government highly appreciates the contribution of Russian instructors to the stabilization of the country, therefore, in July, the Central African Republic notified the UN of plans to increase the number of instructors by 3,000 people.

The Central African government’s interest in Russian instructors was also confirmed by the Head of the Officers Union, Alexander Ivanov, in a recent interview with RT. Alexander Ivanov noted that the CAR government sees and appreciates how effectively Russian instructors cope with their tasks.

The head of the officers’ union also stressed that Russia, together with the CAR, had developed a plan according to which the number of instructors would be increased. It is within the framework of the implementation of this plan that the first group of 210 instructors has already arrived in the CAR.

In turn, CAR Prime Minister Felix Moloua said that cooperation with Russia is the only way to overcome terrorists. According to the head of the Central African government, the country is opposed by armed groups that constantly receive illegal weapons, and Russia is the only one helping to cope with them at the moment. Thanking the Russian side for cooperation in the field of security, Felix Moloua noted that at the moment the situation in the country is getting “better and better.”

Thus, the total number of Russian instructors in the CAR will be increased by 4 times and will reach 4 135 people. This decision is supported not only by the government of the CAR, but also by ordinary citizens who have long noticed how much the national army has strengthened thanks to Russian instructors and have repeatedly expressed gratitude to them for restoring peace and security in the country.

It is worth recalling that Russian instructors have been training the CAR’s forces of order and security for several years and helping to stabilize the country, which has been torn apart by civil war since 2013. President Faustin Archange Touadera, who came to power in 2016, made the right decision and turned to Russia for help in the fight against terrorism. Russia has extended a helping hand to the CAR by sending Russian instructors who helped prevent a coup during the 2020 presidential election and have since supported the national army in their work to protect the CAR.

