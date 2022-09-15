By Ogalah Ibrahim

In a renewed attack on Bakiyawa Community in Batagarawa Local Government Area of Katsina State, terrorists on Wednesday killed an agricultural products seller, identified as Tukur Makeri and abducted several others from the community.

Vanguard also learnt that the assailants also wounded four other locals, broke into houses and looted many shops during the uninterrupted operation that lasted for about three hours.

According to Marwan Zayanna, a resident of the community who spoke to Vanguard, the assailants stormed the community riding on over 40 motorcycles, shooting sporadically, a situation that caused residents of the Bakiyawa community to run helter skelter, seeking for safety.

Marwan also disclosed that four of the victims wounded by the terrorists are presently receiving treatment at the Katsina Teaching hospital.

“The (terrorists) were very many. It is difficult to state their exact number. They took away many people from our village after killing Tukur Makeri, a dealer in agricultural products who was buried earlier today. (Thursday), Marwan said.

The Katsina Police Command as at the time of filing this report is yet to issue an official report on the attack. But the source noted that the police had since visited the community and scanned the scenes of the attack.

