By Ogalah Ibrahim

Suspected terrorists threw Shimfida community in Katsina State into confusion when they bombed an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) of the Nigerian Army escorting residents to Jibia town to buy food stuff and other essential items.

Two soldiers lost their lives in the attack while four others sustained various degree of injuries.

This is coming barely two days after the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari procured 10 additional armoured personnel carriers to aid the fight against bandits in the state.

Danlami Isiyaku, a resident of Shimfida community who spoke to Vanguard said the explosive device planted on the road along Shimfida-Gurbi road damaged the only armored vehicle stationed at Shimfida Community to protect residents from the hoodlums terrorising the community.

Vanguard gathered that while two of the soldiers died on the spot, the whereabout of their team leader, identified as Lieutenant Musa is still unknown.

According to the source,

“The military armoured personnel carrier conveying seven officers was escorting residents of Shimfida community in two trucks to Jibia town to buy some food items and other needed items.

“Unfortunately for them, the terrorrists planted IEDs on the road which their APC stepped on, causing it to explode. Two soldiers died instantly as a result.

“Four other personnel were critically injured and are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina. The corpses of the two slain officers have been deposited at a morgue in Katsina.”

It is pertinent to recall that Recall that the Katsina State Government on 8 August 2022 returned about 12,000 Internally Displaced Persons to Shimfida Community who were forced out of their ancestral hometown by the marauding terrorists since 10 March 2022.

