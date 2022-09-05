.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Locals in communities along the Birnin-Gwari to Funtua road have appealed to the authorities to revisit the axis as gangs of terrorists have blocked the road and renewed offensive in the area.

They said after an earlier inspection tour of the area embarked upon by the new General Officer Commanding , GOC , of 1 Division Nigerian Army with a large contingent, the terrorists in large number came out from their enclaves , kidnapped many locals including travellers and looted every available shop in the villages.

” The terrorists don’t even spare ordinary salt or sugar, they looted everything and no one is willing to re stock again because they will still come back to steal,” one of the locals has said.

In a related development, Ishaq Usman Kasai,Chairman of the Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU) said on Monday that they appreciated and commend the Government and the gallant Nigerian troops on renewed effort towards combating insecurity in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area.

“The Union witnessed that the new General Officer Commandant (GOC) of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army Kaduna personally led a team of gallant troops and went on ground surveillance on Wednesday 31st August, 2022 through Kaduna to Birnin-Gwari and Birnin-Gwari to Funtua roads respectively where some successes were recorded including neutralizing and arresting of some bandits who were intercepted in some communities around the roads.”

“The effort is commendable and we sincerely appreciate and commend the Government and the Nigerian troops for this achievement and renewed move in combating insecurity in the area.”

“It gladdens the Union to observe that more security personnel are mobilized around Kaduna to Birnin-Gwari road. This is significantly reducing tension and is a welcomed move towards addressing problem of persistent attacks on travellers on the Birnin-Gwari to Kaduna road.”

“Regrettably, BEPU observes that the bandits blocked Birnin-Gwari to Funtua road following the earlier surveillance by the GOC and his team.”

“The bandits blocked the road since Thursday, 1st September, 2022 which coincided with Birnin-Gwari Market Day, killed a commercial driver and kidnapped scores of travellers who are yet to be freed. The road is still a no-transit zone.”

“As it is now, most communities that are along that road such as Kwasa-kwasa, Marabar Kwasa-kwasa, Nacibi, Farin Ruwa among others are being deserted for fear of any eventuality.”

“Again, the Armed bandits attaked Damari community on Tuesday 3rd September, 2022 by 10:00pm where one person was killed and shops looted. This came after the people who were sacked by armed bandits earlier in August have started returning to the community.”

“Layin Lasan Community was also attacked by the same armed bandits in the evening on Sunday 4th September, 2022 where scores of residents were kidnapped and moved to neighbouring forests. Various communities are continued to be attaked by armed bandits silently and unreported.”

“This therefore means that, though security personnel were mobilized particularly on Kaduna to Birnin-Gwari road which is addressing the level of attacks on travellers on the road, insecurity is worsening along Birnin-Gwari to Funtua road and in many communities particularly in the Eastern part of the Local Government.”

“Strategically, there is significant need for mobilization of troops to the Western part of Birnin-Gwari particularly in the Kakangi and Randagi axis which shares boundaries with Zanfara and Niger States. This is necessary because it has become the escaping routes for the bandits. In fact, many of these bandits are camping in the Mashigi axis, occupying some sacked communities.”

“We, therefore, call on Government to emphasize more on actions.While appreciating and commending the renewed effort of Government and our gallant troops, we are appealing for extension of the operation to the terrorists’ hideouts in the forests for restoration of peace for people to live in their communities without fear and intimidation.

This is also necessary in order to provide opportunity for conduct of 2023 general elections in the area and for the people to exercise their election franchise,” the group said.

