By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The traditional ruler of Umuneke-Nna, Ugiri, in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Jude Onyenagbaru, has dragged one Nwachukwu Wisdom from Obollo in Isiala Mbano council area in Imo, to a Magistrate court in Owerri over alleged threat to life and malicious damage at the monarch’s construction site.

This was confirmed to newsmen in Owerri, yesterday, from an arraignment notice served to Wisdom by the Imo State Police Command to appear in court to answer the allegations.

However, Wisdom who could not appear in court last Friday has again been invited by the Police, to make sure that he would be present at the next sitting of the Owerri magistrate court, on 13 September 2022.

It should be recalled, that trouble started in November last year when gunmen allegedly attacked the construction site of the Monarch at Umuanu, Amaukwu in Obollo, Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State, looted the area and one of his labourers was kidnapped to an unknown destination. Later he was freed following the alleged threats by the suspect that he (monarch) should stop the construction of a filling station around the area.

Since then, the monarch has been on the run over an alleged threat to his life should he continue construction at the site.

