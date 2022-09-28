.

By Chinedu Adonu, Enugu

There was tension in Enugu as gunmen, yesterday, attacked an Army checkpoint at Obeagu-Amodu Road in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

It was gathered that the hoodlums stormed the checkpoint in two Lexus SUVs and one Toyota Sienna around 7:25 a.m., and reportedly opened fire on the combined team of Police and military.

A source confirmed that there was heavy shooting, while two deaths were recorded in the shoot-out.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the state Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, said: “There was an attack on a Joint Operation Team checkpoint at Amodu in Nkanu West LGA, in the morning hours of today (yesterday).

“However, I await full briefing on the incident due to ongoing intense manhunt of the masked assailants, most of whom escaped the scene of the incident with fatal gunshot injuries, after the gun duel with the team. Further development will be communicated.”

