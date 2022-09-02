…AVG vehicles destroyed

…Attempt to abduct youth chairman foiled

By Vincent Ujumadu

THERE is tension in Oba, Idemili North local government area of Anambra State, the home town of the social media influencer and billionaire, Obi Cubana, as men of the Anambra Vigilante Group, AVG, and youths of the community engaged in a battle of wits, leading to the destruction of vehicles belonging to the state government – sponsored security outfit.

The cause of the trouble was not immediately known, although the state police command said it was a misunderstanding between vigilante operatives and some youths in the community.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident said the youths apparently reacted to alleged attack on their chairman by operatives of the vigilante group.

The PPRO said: “It was just a misunderstanding between vigilante operatives and Oba youths, who felt that the vigilante men attacked their chairman.

“The Divisional Police Officer, DPO, for the area is there to ensure there is peace and order”.

He, however, said the state police command has been able to calm down the situation.

But despite the PPROs clarification a section of the community claimed those who attacked Oba were men of the notorious Ebubeagu which is not officially existing in Anambra State.

A youth in the area said his people were surprised at the attack on the chairman who, he said, did not commit any offense.

He said: “They came into the community and attempted to abduct the chairman of Oba Youth Association. When the youth chairman resisted them, they shot at him severally.

“The chairman called Oba people, who came and captured the attackers, beat them and took them to Palace of the traditional ruler.

“As it stands, there is tension in the entire town and the people are afraid because of the fear that the security outfit might return to attack us as they usually do after a confrontation with them.”

