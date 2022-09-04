By Ayo Onikoyi

It was a gathering of movie buffs, stars and celebrities from all walks of life last Sunday at the EbonyLife Cinemas, Victoria Island, Lagos, when a web series titled “The Judge” produced by Tamunokuro Tonye-Nathan, popularly known as Tee Kuro, premiered.

Tamunokuro Tonye-Nathan, popularly known as Tee Kuro, an actor and social media content creator made his debut as a producer with the series aptly sponsored by OctaFX. It is a supernatural and fantasy movie which began showing on YouTube from September 2, 2022 and will be on every Friday.

“The Judge” chronicles the life of Nathan, a young lad whose life takes a dramatic turn after he lost his parents. He finds himself trapped in between the regular challenges of a final year student and an unfamiliar role as a judge in the underworld.

In his subconsciousness and dreams, he becomes a judge on the throne superintending over a mysterious jury. He wakes up to see three strange men holding staff telling him the time is right for him to become the judge.

Nathan has two friends who stay by him in a resolve to unravel the mystery. Nathan is then visited by a stranger who appears as a female student. She magically leaves a mark on his palm as she shakes his hands.

Speaking at the premiere the visibly elated producer said the series was produced for audiences who love a unique, daring and well put together story.

He also said he had acted in a couple of movies in the past but this one is different, in the sense that it is his debut as a producer.

