By Victoria Ojeme

Cape Verdian scholar, Dr. Jairzinho Lopes Pereira, has called on Members of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS to teach their children

value of tolerance.

Dr. Pereira who made the call at the ongoing ECOWAS PArliament delocalised meeting of committees on Education, Science and Culture; Health ;Telecommunications and Information Technology , in Praia, Capital of Cape Verde.

He said it is only through inclusive in education that the plague of intolerance, especially religious intolerance can be overcome as it has become deep rooted.

He said that the sub-region must change its approach in addressing religious intolerance by inculcating the virtue of tolerance in children.

“The key is through education, as parliamentarians permit me to say, it is your responsibility to promote and support all efforts targeted at teaching children in school the virtue of tolerance.

Please be bold and make history. Never in support of politics if tolerance has to change a country from top to bottom and I believe that education is key and it is only through inclusive education that Africa dreams of ridding itself of the spectre of religious violence which has been raging for some time now.

“Religious intolerance ladies and gentlemen is for brute tyrants. No one. I mean, no one has the right to impose religious beliefs on others in their aeronautical dispute.

Some philosophers would have us believe that the moral virtue of toleration is impossible because it requires an agent to believe both that she has decisive reasons to actively oppose what she judged small way wrong, and she ought not to act on those reasons.

These alleged the paradox of toleration of some content is particularly overwhelming within an Objectivist meta ethical framework that attempts to accommodate cultural pluralism.

The paradox does suggest that one must deny and embrace moral relativism which is dangerous and a moral virtue. Why tolerate ideas they ask? why tolerate ideas, behaviour and proxies that one believes to be wrong. They ask, I say , I say that the far more pertinent question is this.

Do I, do you, do any of us have the right to impose our own truth and beliefs on our fellow human beings?

The scholar stressed that, “the belief that one is entitled to his rights is the origin of all evils.”

“If we look to the history of the West, we see centuries of senseless slaughters, sometimes ignited by religious differences, just like now we see in Africa. But ladies and gentlemen, the West has overcome those barriers.

We can also do the same, let’s not postpone peace and prosperity in Africa. We deserve better. Let us be tolerant. It is our duty to be tolerant. Let’s hoist the flag of religious tolerance.,” he posited.

