Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) is currently handling the reconstruction of several roads totaling 1, 824 kilometers, across the country.

The projects are being carried out under the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme, according to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami.

Mr. Nami made the revelation while making a presentation at the Senate Stakeholder and Public Hearing on the 2023 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Paper, in Abuja, yesterday.

He described the scheme as one of the greatest innovations of the federal government in its resolve to tackle Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit.

The scheme provides for public-private partnership intervention in the construction, refurbishment and maintenance of critical road infrastructure in the country with participants being entitled to Tax Credits against their future Companies Income Tax

Mr. Johannes Wojuola, Special Assistant (Media & Communication) to the FIRS Chairman, quoted him as saying, “I think one of the greatest innovations of the government of the day is the Executive Order 007, which was signed into law in 2019.

“I want to speak to the one we are handling jointly with the NNPC. The NNPC through its subsidiary for instance is investing in about 1,824 kilometers of roads across the 6 geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

“Some of these roads had been constructed as far back as 1976. I could remember when I was still rounding up my primary school education, the road that leads Suleja to Lapai-Agaie-Bida was constructed by a company called DTV. I am not aware of any significant work done on that road 40 years later, until now when the NNPC is using Executive Order 007 to reconstruct the road.

“The challenge of road construction in Nigeria has always been funding. Yes, there are contracts for the construction of roads, but funding these constructions is the challenge.”

Let’s harmonise tax system

On the issue of revenue challenges being faced by the country, Mr Nami noted that a major cause of tax revenue loses for the country remained the problem of fragmented tax systems and agencies.

He said, “In Nigeria we have 774 Local Governments, each of them have a tax authority; each of the 36 States, too, have revenue authorities with their respective mandates; then we have the FIRS and Customs. What I would advise for efficiency and to do things in line with global best practices, is that we should amend our tax laws to harmonise the tax agencies and tax system.

“With this, when the FIRS, for instance visits ‘Company A,’ it can serve one assessment on the company, and also on the individual that owns the Company; it can also ask the company to account for the VAT it has collected, and ask for PAYE it has deducted from its employees as well as the Personal Income Tax of the Promoters of the Company.

“This is currently not the case, and as such has created a huge gap in our tax system.”

In her presentation, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed explained that the tax credit was only provided to the beneficiaries after completion of the construction work, and not before.

She said that several companies had indicated interest in carrying out construction and rehabilitation of roads under the scheme across the country, adding that while some of these companies had commenced work, others were yet to as they were still finalising documentation requirements such as Bill of Quantities.

The Senate Finance Committee, led by Sen. Solomon Adeola charged the executive to explore novel strategies that would shore up revenue for the federal government, including restructuring the remitting formula for Government Owned Enterprises (GOEs).

RELATED NEWS