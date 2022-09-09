Sweden based Ghanaian DJ and music Promoter, Haruna Mudasiru Kuta aka

DJ Mr Mogambo has revealed that the secret behind the uniqueness of his musical vibes is the mix of the talking drum.

According to DJ Mr Mogambo, the talking drum, a musical instrument from the western part of Africa with origin from the old Ghana empire dating back as far as the 7th and 13th centuries, while entertaining helps him connect easily with his fans.

He said: “Playing the talking drum makes me connect with the crowd easily

“And my fans loves the vibes that connect from it.”

Reflecting on his career journey which began in 2000, DJ Mr Mogambo has this to say:

“From year 2000 to 2019 it was very tough

“It wasn’t an easy journey for me

“From year 2020 everything started happening for me

“The inspiration came from God and since then, there has been no going back

“To my fans who loves what I do my advice is that they should trust in God and especially believe in themselves.”

Signed up to self own styled record label ‘Afodesire’, DJ Mr Mogambo enjoys

Afrobeat, Dancehall, Hip hop R&B Reggaeton.

Based in Stockholm, Sweden DJ Mr Mogambo originally hails from Accra, Ghana in West Africa.

RELATED NEWS