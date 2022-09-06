The talented pair of Bright Godfrey aka 3ple B and Jesse Chukwukadibia Emmanuel Chinedu aka Mofizzay have both penned mouthwatering record deals with CSERECORDS LTD owned by Onyekachukwu John Mba popularly known as Aka Don Lamba.

The versatile duo both signed the dotted lines with CSERECORDS LTD during a meeting with Onyekachukwu John Mba after they both impressed the record label owner with their talents.

While speaking after penning his deal, Abia State born 3ple B who was inspired into doing music by West Life revealed that he greatly admires Chris Brown, Burna Boy, Davido, Olamide and Usher.

He also disclosed when asked to describe the kind of music that he typically creates, that he waxes anything classical and generally acceptable to the listening ear.

‘‘I basically create classical songs and any work that is acceptable to the listening ear. I never really played any musical instrument in school or in church and I’d love to collaborate with Davido



’’What makes me passionate about doing music is the fact that music is life and I hope to achieve a legendary status in my music career in the next 10-years.” 3ple B added.



On his part, Mofizzay who is originally from Enugu State but was born in Nsukka where his parents lived at the time said that he came about his stage name due to his strong and unwavering crush on a female Nigerian musician.



’’How I came about it? [laughs] Well, I umm …It is not an interesting story. I had a strong and unwavering crush on Nigerian musician Mo’çhedda when I was younger. I was so taken with her music and style that I adopted the MO in her name because I liked to imagine myself and her dating.

‘‘The word “Efizzy” was popular at the time, and I liked to imagine myself as a young lad with “efizzy,” so I added it to the “Mo” in my name. It was “mofizzy” at first, but I later decided that “mofizzay” was better, and it has stuck ever since.



The Computer Science graduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University who had to transfer to high schools several times because his family moved frequently said that his father inspired him into doing music.



’’As much as he would hate to admit it, I think my father (God rest his soul) inspired me to make music. Growing up, I was exposed to a wide range of music, including Michael Jackson, Backstreet Boys, Elvis Presley, Lucky Dube, Brenda Fasse.

‘‘That list goes on and on. And even though it wasn’t what he wanted me to make for a career, unconsciously and unintentionally, he steered me in that direction.

Mofizzy who classified his kind of music as Afro-Pop with hints of singer-songwriter, alternative, and indie pop also revealed that he admires a lot of local and foreign musicians who have impacted him musically



’’I admire a lot of musicians. Especially those changing the era for new school music. I love Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Burna Boy, Fireboy DML, and of course, Wizkid.

‘‘Others who did not make this list are not without my admiration. I feel more connected to these acts because they influenced certain aspects of my life.



In his remarks after the pair of 3ple B and Mofizzay signed their record deals, Aka Don Lamba stated that the move is set to fully establish CSERECORDS as the home of one of Nigeria’s best music talents.

He said that he is working to put his record label on the map as one of the best in Africa as he hopes his new signees collaborate with the best including; Wizkid, Burnaboy, Akon, Chris brown and Cardi B in the nearest possible future.

‘‘The aim of CSERECORDS is to make a meaningful impact in the music industry in years to come. The signing of 3ple B and Mofizzay is the start of our movement to make a lasting impression in the Nigeria music industry and beyond.

‘‘We have set the motion in place to ensure that these newly signed artistes become known all over the world while winning back-to-back awards in the industry.’’ Aka Don Lamba noted.

